PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Lottery is looking for whoever won $1 million in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing.
“Congratulations! If this is your winning ticket, you can go to MOLottery.com or call us at (573) 751-4050 (option 9) to make an appointment to claim your $1 million prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “In the meantime, don’t forget to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.”
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at DDT Package Liquor at 7206 St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers: 11, 28, 37, 40 and 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.