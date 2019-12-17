ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Power has been restored to over 1,000 residents in north St. Louis’ Walnut East neighborhood.
According to Ameren, power went out in the area around 9 p.m. Monday. It was restored before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Ameren told News 4 the power outage was not snow related, but the cold temperatures caused the repairs to take longer.
No other information has been released.
