EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A power outage impacted people in the Metro East Tuesday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Edwardsville Police Department said there was a power outage on the East end of town. According to the department, Ameren and Southwestern Electric are working to restore the power.
In addition to Edwardsville, the Marine Police Department said they were also experiencing a power outage.
There were also reports of power outages in nearby Troy.
According to the Ameren Illinois outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power in the area.
Around 11:15 a.m., power appeared to be restored.
