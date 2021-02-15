EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville Monday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out at the building in the 500 block of East Vandalia Street around noon. According to officials, the fire was contained to one building and it hit transmission lines, which knocked out the power.
Smoke was seen coming from the back of the building when News 4’s Russell Kinsaul arrived at the scene.
Kinsaul also noted that power was out at the building and through downtown Edwardsville. According to Ameren Illinois, Over 1,500 customers are without power as of 2:30 p.m. in Edwardsville and they are working to restore it.
A warming center has been set up at Meyer Center YMCA for all those who need it until power is back on.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details are made available.
