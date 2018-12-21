CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crews in Clayton are working to repair a broken water main Friday morning.
The water main break occurred in the 7700 block of Bonhomme Avenue around 5:30 a.m. According to officials, the break cased power outages and compromised a portion of the roadway.
While crews work to restore power and repair the break, the westbound lane of Bonhomme Avenue will be closed between Hanley Road and South Bemiston. In addition, the traffic signals at the intersections of South Bemiston and Bonhomme and South Brentwood Boulevard and Carondelet Avenue are currently not functioning and stop signs are in the locations.
City officials are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and to drive safely.
