AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A power outage has forced two St. Louis-area schools to close Monday.

The Affton School District said most of the buildings at the Affton High School campus were impacted, forcing them to be closed. All other schools in the district will remain open Monday.

In addition, Claymont Elementary School in the Parkway School District was also closed because of a power outage.

