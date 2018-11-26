AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A power outage has forced two St. Louis-area schools to close Monday.
The Affton School District said most of the buildings at the Affton High School campus were impacted, forcing them to be closed. All other schools in the district will remain open Monday.
ALERT: There will be no school today, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at @AfftonHSonly due to a power outage at that campus affecting a significant portion of the building. All other schools will have class as normal. Staff at AHS do not need to report. pic.twitter.com/QPQjxRcTq3— Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) November 26, 2018
In addition, Claymont Elementary School in the Parkway School District was also closed because of a power outage.
Due to an electrical power outage, there will be no school today at Claymont Elementary. Adventure Club and Community Education classes are also canceled. We apologize for this unexpected inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work with Ameren to get the power restored.— Parkway Schools (@ParkwaySchools) November 26, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.