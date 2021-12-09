Power outage prompts MetroLink to shuttle passengers between several stops

St. louis (KMOV.com) – MetroLink is busing passengers between several stations Thursday morning.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., MetroLink trains between the UMSL-South and Central West End stations halted operations because of damage to the overhead catenary system that powers the trains, according to Bi-State Development. While MetroLink service is halted, passengers are being shuttled by bus between the UMSL-South, Rock Road, Wellston, Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Central West End Stations. Passengers may experience delays of up to an hour.
It is not known how long it will take for MetroLink service to be restored in the area.
