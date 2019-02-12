ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Community College-Forest Park will be closed again on Wednesday.
Before 6 a.m. Tuesday, school officials notified News 4 that a power outage forced them to close the campus on Feb. 12.
Tuesday afternoon, the school announced it would be closed on Wednesday as well.
The outage was caused by a fire in a power substation box.
Crews are working on the problem. The school says it hopes classes can resume on Thursday.
