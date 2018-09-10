ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A power outage has forced the Normandy 7th-8th Grade Center to be closed Monday.
The power outage was reportedly the result from the recent heavy rains.
All other schools will hold classes on Sept. 10.
ATTN @NormandySC1 7-8th Grade Center Families- Due to a power outage caused by recent heavy rains, classes are cancelled for N78C students Monday (9/10). Classes will be in session for all other NSC students/schools tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ji9bMbtTpm— Normandy Schools (@NormandySC1) September 10, 2018
