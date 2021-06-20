CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District's (MSD) pump stations lost power following Saturday's storms, causing overflows to spill in Chesterfield area creeks.
The pump stations have power feeds and were not able to operate with the power outages in the area. Although there is no immediate public safety threat, MSD is asking locals to avoid contact with Caulks and Bonhomme Creeks. Warning signs have been placed in three areas:
- Caulks Creek, in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive
- Bonhomme Creek, along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons
- Other portions of Bonhomme Creek east of and north of Interstate 64.
As of Sunday night, MSD said generators are in place and overflows have stopped. Power to stations without generators have been resorted.
