HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thanks to a down transformer, the Hazelwood Police Department's non-emergency number went down Saturday morning.
In an alert, officials said they were experiencing an outage.
About one hour later, police said the non-emergency number was back up and working.
The emergency line was never down, police say.
