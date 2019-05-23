ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A power outage at the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District's (MSD) pump station along the River Des Peres has caused water to backup in homes along Germania St.
Crews responded to multiple calls of of basement backups due to the outage early Thursday morning. MSD said crews were able to restore power to the area within a few hours.
At least twenty homes were affected. The majority of those homes were on Germania Street in south St. Louis.
MSD said they believe the outage was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday night's storms.
Insurance adjusters and clean-up crews responded to the area to assist residents who have water backed up into their homes. MSD said they will cover some, if not all, of the damage because it was their system that failed.
MSD crews said they will continue to monitor the pump stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.