ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ameren crews are working to restore power after a transformer caught fire in South County.
Crews were called to a brush fire along Telegraph Road overnight Friday.
Crews also worked to put out a fire in the basement of a home in the same area. We spotted power lines down on the ground in the front yard.
No one was hurt in either fire.
Ameren said about 1,100 customers are without power. They estimate power will be restored around 6 a.m.
