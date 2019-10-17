DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were on the scene of a rollover accident that occurred just outside of the Dupo city limits Thursday evening.
The accident happened in the 600 block of McBride Ave around 6:15 p.m.
A Dodge Nitro and another vehicle were involved. The woman driving the Nitro was taken to a local hospital.
Power lines were seen draping the Nitro. Ameren crews were called to the scene.
A News 4 crew spotted a sheet covering a body near the other car but investigators have not said if the driver died.
Nearby residents say speeding has been a problem on the street where the accident happened but investigators have not said if speeding was a factor in the crash.
