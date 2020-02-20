HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students were on a school bus when power lines fell on it after a nearby vehicle crashed Thursday morning.
Rockwood School District officials told News 4 the bus was following behind another car that hit a power pole on Highway W near Boemler Road around 7 a.m. After the car hit the pole, power lines fell onto the school bus as it waited in place.
Crews from Ameren went to the area to remove the lines from the bus.
Five students from LaSalle Springs Middle School were on the bus at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Editor's note: When the crash was first reported, Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the bus was the one that hit the power pole. School district officials later corrected the report to state that the bus was not involved in the crash.
