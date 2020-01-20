ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has crews working to restore operations after a power failure caused some wastewater to be released from the south St. Louis pump station this past weekend.
MSD said the power failure happened Saturday morning after the previous night’s heavy rains. Workers were present when the power failed sending a combination of wastewater and stormwater over a protective wall and flood an area of the pump station that is normally dry. MSD said all pumps were submerged.
Crews restored power immediately, MSD said, and began pumping out the water to assess the damage.
With the pump station down there were some wastewater overflows into River Des Peres and the Mississippi River. MSD said some additional overflows could happen while they work to repair the pump station this week.
MSD said there is no risk to public health but says you should avoid contact with River Des Peres and the Mississippi River.
Sewer service will not be interrupted during repairs, MSD said, and they expect to resume partial pumping operations at the station by the end of the week.
The pump station is along River Des Peres and is one of several stations that transport wastewater to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The issue has been reported to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
