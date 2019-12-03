KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A power outage impacted parts of Kirkwood Tuesday morning.
Around 8:55 a.m., a Kirkwood High School official tweeted that power was out at the school. Minutes after the initial announcement, the school announced that power had been restored.
The City of Kirkwood said an issue with a switch caused the brief power outage. At 9:15 a.m., all power had been restored to those impacted.
