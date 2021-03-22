ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced it will be returning with live shows starting Friday.
The orchestra has mostly been virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of safety protocols, the 2,700 seat hall will only allow 300 tickets per show. Off-limit seats will be marked with bands and other precautions will be taken.
"We do require everyone wear a mask, there's touchless ticket scanning so you can come in and scan it on your phone or a piece of paper. We have plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the hall and your ticket will denote which entrance you come in," said Vicki Boutwell with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Performers will also be socially distanced, wearing masks or be protected by plexiglass. You can buy tickets by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.