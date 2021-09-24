HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Hillsboro R-3 School District took time before Friday's game versus Festus High School to remember servicemembers who had been prisoners of war and those who were classified as missing in action because their remains were never found.
"It was really just emotional. And I thought it was amazing," student Addison Zinnerly said.
At the ceremony, the names of POW and MIA servicemembers from Missouri were read and a bell was sounded for each.
Recently, Hillsboro became the first school district in the nation to be named a POW/MIA designated campus by the POW/MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks. Hillsboro Intermediate School Principal Scott Readnour was the driving force behind the effort to seek the designation and to hold the ceremony.
"It's critical because kids need to understand the ultimate sacrifice that was given, because those POWs went through so much in the prisoner of war camps and many of them died. And then, then those that completely gave their lives and gave up their identity because they're missing in action," he said.
The school district has started adding lessons into the curriculum about POWs and MIAs.
The guests of honor at the Friday night ceremony were the three sisters and one brother of Lt. Michael Blassie. The St. Louis native was a fighter pilot whose plane was shot down in Vietnam in 1972. Some remains were found at his crash site, but they were not identified as Blassie's for 26 years.
"It was very, very difficult for our family, for any family, not knowing the rest of the story, but especially our mother. She lived with that every day," said Patricia Blassie.
For 14 years, Blassie's remains were kept at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In 1998, the family pressed the military to retest the remains and thanks to advances in DNA testing, a positive identification was made. Blassie's remains were buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
The Blassie siblings expressed their gratitude for the ceremony at Hillsboro High School.
"We knew it would be special but we had no idea to the extent that this school has made the commitment," said Patricia Blassie.
