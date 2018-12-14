ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are facing charges after Missouri troopers discovered 300 pounds of marijuana in a van.
Police said Felix Gutierrez, 34, of Mexico and Jonathan Padilla, of California, are charged with first degree trafficking of marijuana.
The arrests came after troopers said the van they were in was following another car too closely on Interstate 70, west of Columbia.
