CBS News --- "Fighting Finn" Hill is not a boxer, but he has immeasurable strength that would impress any heavyweight champ. Fighting Finn is about four months old and when he was born, he weighed barely a pound. The preemie spent over 100 days in the NICU at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando – and after a long battle, he's finally coming home.

Fighting Finn

"Fighting Finn" Hill was his parents' miracle baby for many reasons – he was conceived via embryo adoption, and born 15 weeks early.

In fact, the Hill family's journey wasn't easy even before Finn was brought into the world. The couple struggled with infertility for "nine long emotional years," according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to their family.

They almost gave up, then found a new option: Adopting an embryo. They adopted two embryos from a family and transferred them on December 19th, 2018. Though they lost one of the babies' heartbeats, Jessica soon became pregnant with a son.

