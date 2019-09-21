CBS News --- "Fighting Finn" Hill is not a boxer, but he has immeasurable strength that would impress any heavyweight champ. Fighting Finn is about four months old and when he was born, he weighed barely a pound. The preemie spent over 100 days in the NICU at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando – and after a long battle, he's finally coming home.
In fact, the Hill family's journey wasn't easy even before Finn was brought into the world. The couple struggled with infertility for "nine long emotional years," according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to their family.
They almost gave up, then found a new option: Adopting an embryo. They adopted two embryos from a family and transferred them on December 19th, 2018. Though they lost one of the babies' heartbeats, Jessica soon became pregnant with a son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.