POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Potosi R-3 School District is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.
In a letter to the community Monday, Superintendent Alex McCaul announced that Ashlee DeMarinis had passed away.
“Ms. DeMarinis was a wonderful teacher loved by students, staff and members of our community,” McCaul wrote. “Her commitment and passion for her students and community to succeed should be an inspiration for all of us. Ms. DeMarinis touched many lives as an educator and will be missed dearly by our community.”
McCaul is encouraging parents to talk to their children about their feelings and said the district has a Crisis Intervention Team to help. In addition, counselors will be available for students and staff at John Evans Middle School and Potosi High School.
“Our deepest sympathies go to the DeMarinis family and her many believed friends. We care deeply for all those affected by this tragic loss,” McCaul concluded the letter.
The circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed.
