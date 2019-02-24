POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Potosi church pastor was hospitalized in St. Louis Sunday after he was struck by a car.
Police said pastor Robert Adams was in a designated crosswalk when he was struck late Saturday night while crossing a street in Potosi.
He suffered serious injuries and is in fair condition.
Adams is the pastor at the Bismarck Church of God in St. Francois County.
