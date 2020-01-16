ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash where one person is dead in a crash with a dump truck on the service road off I-44.
Law enforcement said the dump truck swerved trying to avoid hitting the car which was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. At the same time, the car swerved to avoid the dump truck, the crash reports says, but the front of the dump truck hit the driver side front of the car.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 35-year-old Timothy Buerk, Jr. of Potosi.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash and you can see the whole front end of the car mangled.
This happened off the interstate not far from the Missouri Route AH exit.
Why the car was driving on the wrong side of the road has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.