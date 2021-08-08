WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Potosi man died after being ejected from his Jeep Wrangler during a Sunday morning crash in Washington County.
Wesley Timmons was driving on Route U north of Hopewell Road when he crashed into a driveway embankment. The collision caused the 24-year-old’s Jeep to become airborne and overturn, ejecting the driver.
Timmons was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
