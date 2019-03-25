CAHOKIA, ILL. (KMOV.com) --- The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed a lane on northbound Interstate 255 Monday morning due to large potholes in the roadway.
Emergency crews shut down the right lane of the highway on the Illinois State Road 157 around 8 a.m. According to IDOT, it is unknown how long the lanes will be closed due to the full-depth failure of the roadway.
The agency is advising drivers to expect delays and use an alternative route.
News 4 is working to find out if any cars were damaged as a result.
