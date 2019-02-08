ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT crews are working on a stretch of northbound Interstate 255 in South County after drivers reported potholes causing flat tires Friday morning.
MoDOT told News 4 they received multiple reports of pothole issues between Koch and Telegraph Roads during the morning rush hour.
Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw a MoDOT truck and cones in the middle lane of the roadway.
