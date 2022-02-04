ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews throughout the St. Louis region have had a busy week trying to clear away the snow and ice. But, there won't be much time to rest. Next, they have to shift to repairing roads and potholes caused by the stress of winter.
City of St. Louis Director of Streets, Betherny Williams, says crews will work on Saturday, when they normally are off, to continue clearing residential routes. Then, on Monday, they will start evaluating pothole issues.
"Realistically, it may take us a few days to get to all the concerns because we know they will start pouring in," said Williams.
She says they can use a cold patch mix to fill the holes even in cold temperatures. Citizens are encouraged to call the Citizens Service Bureau at 622-4800, tweet @stlcsb or report the problems online.
Across the river in Illinois, IDOT is already unhooking plows from some trucks and loading them up with a cold mix asphalt to start repairs as soon as this weekend. Illinois drivers can report pothole problems on interstates on IDOT's website.
MODOT says this weekend its crews will focus on cleaning snow off ramps, bridges, and outside lanes. But a spokesperson says potholes will be a priority issue. They are asking drivers to report them in detail, including mile marker and lane.
