Morning Drive: 29. Clear, breezy and cold. Wind Chills in the 20s Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
Wednesday: 37. Mostly sunny. Much colder and breezy. Wind chill will be in the 20s. Winds: Northwest 15-20 mph.
Tonight: 20. Partly cloudy, cold and dry.
Thursday: 35. Partly cloudy, cold and dry.
Potential for accumulating snow Friday PM-Saturday. A storm system will bring a chance of sleet and snow beginning Friday through Saturday. Precipitation may start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix. Snow showers and accumulating snow are expected to be heaviest Friday evening into Saturday Saturday.
It is a little early to predict exact accumulation with much confidence. We need to see more consistency in each run of the models. However, the potential is there to see 3"+ across parts of the area by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will waver from a little below to a little above freezing, so there will be some melting that could impact snowfall amounts.
Stay tuned as much can change this far out.
