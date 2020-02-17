FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A potential investor said troubled T.E.H. Realty properties are too much to handle so they’re stepping back from any investment.
News 4 has been investigating T.E.H. Realty properties for more than a year.
The Northwinds Apartment in Ferguson is barley acceptable for living and now News 4 has learned a daycare is operating at the complex. Sources tell News 4 they’re concerned for the safety of the children at the Toyland Nursery.
“People got kids out here, we got to live still,” said Kenya Larsuel.
[RELATED: MSD says T.E.H. Realty ignoring delinquent accounts; could raise rates for customers]
The Northwinds complex is one of about five T.E.H. properties in the St. Louis metro area that needs to be gutted.
A glimmer of hope recently came along with potential buyer Karya Management. The Houston based company’s been running some T.E.H. sites since November.
“It’s big, it’s very big, and it's like a lot of vacant apartments and stuff over here,” said Larsuel.
Larsuel said the units surrounding hers are either boarded up or left open for anyone to walk in.
Sources tell News 4 Karya Management has been having problems working with T.E.H. and they’ve decided to pull out.
[RELATED: Bridgeton T.E.H. Realty tenants concerned water might be turned off because landlord hasn't paid the bill]
Sources also said Karya Management has found the T.E.H. properties conditions just too extensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.