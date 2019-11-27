KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person who had been "smoking all night" messaged the Kansas City Police Department on Facebook to ask if marijuana was legal in the city, according to the department.
Police posted a screenshot of the conversation on the social media network, in which the person asked:
"Is weed legal here? I've been smoking all night and it only just now occurred to ask."
The department decided to turn it into an educational opportunity, posting the photo with a caption:
"So we got this message sent to our page last night. For the sake of community education: Yes, possessing marijuana is still a misdemeanor (up to 35 grams) in KCMO. Medical marijuana will change some of that."
Missouri's Department of Public Health already approved more than 18,000 medical marijuana patient cards.
More than 2,000 applications for medical marijuana-related businesses have been filed in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.