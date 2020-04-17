ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Have you postponed your wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, Busch Beer wants to get you a wedding gift - free ice cold Busch Beer for a year.
The company wants you to post a photo of yourself and let them know how you are your significant other plan to celebrate instead. Use the #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes to enter.
Are you always the bridesmaid and never the bride? Busch Beer isn’t leaving you out. You can also enter to win some Busch Beer swag by tagging a friend and using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes to enter.
Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020
The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. eastern on May 1. The company will pick 250 winners at random on May 2.
