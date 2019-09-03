ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County say a stabbing alongside a roadway has been called an accident.
A woman postal worker was accidentally stabbed near the intersection of Ridgecrest Lane and Eisenbath Road around 2:30 p.m.
Police are no longer searching for a suspect and there is no danger to the public.
A source tell News 4 the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.
News 4 is following this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.
