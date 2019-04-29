JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Conservation says it is not planning to ban mushroom hunting on public lands and is not considering implementing a license for the activity.
The department is responding to a social media post that includes the agency's logo. It shows a fake statement attributed to the agency that claims the state is banning mushroom hunting on public hunting grounds including those around lakes. And it says it is legal to hunt for mushrooms on private land without a permit.
It also says the state is considering implementing a $50 license for mushroom hunting, beginning Jan. 1.
None of that is true.
The wildlife department said the post is a hoax. In a post on Facebook, the agency asks the public to help dispel the rumor.
