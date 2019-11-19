Post Malone dropped his new single and it was worth the wait

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Post Malone will bring the second leg of his “Runaway Tour” to the Enterprise Center in February.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will join as special guests when Post Malone comes to St. Louis on Feb. 7.

Tickets start at $50.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

