ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Post Dispatch writer who saved a man's life by performing CPR on him at Busch Stadium last fall partnered with the American Heart Association and the St. Louis Fire Department to get more people CPR certified.
Derrick Goold gained national attention when he performed CPR on a photographer who collapsed before a Cardinals-Cubs game.
On Thursday, the American Heart Association and the fire department worked to provide CPR certifications for Cardinals staff and local sports media professionals.
Goold even updated his certification at the event.
“It’s probably time to get that certification updated, and turn all the conversation, really what was probably too much conversation, into something good,” Goold said.
Goold said he is still in touch with the photographer he saved and he's happy he gained a friend from the experience.
