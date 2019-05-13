MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has partnered with the City of Maryland Heights in hopes of improving traffic flow after concerts.
According to Hollywood Casino, LiveNation contracted Kimley Horn, reportedly one of the nation’s premier parking and transportation strategic planning and management consultants, to look at the traffic patterns and make recommendations to improve them. The amphitheatre, casino and city administration then developed a new parking and traffic plan, which was successfully implemented at the Zac Brown Band concert on April 26.
Below are some of the elements of the new plan:
- Police presence controlling traffic and lights at Highway 141 and Riverport Drive South., and at Riverport Drive North near the Mobil;
- Additional police presence on Riverport Drive South to keep cars from stopping to drop off passengers, prevent jaywalking and direct cars and foot traffic near the Magellan parking lot entrance/exit;
- Dedicated pick-up and drop-off area for Uber and LYFT with no exceptions;
- Additional directional, orange reader board signage on Highway 141;
- Dedicated casino shuttle route that is unimpeded before and after the show and the controlled queuing of riders before and after the show; and
- Dedicated police/squad car presence on 141 heading towards I-70 to better facilitate getting cars onto I-70.
