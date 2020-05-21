ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There's less than two weeks away from municipal elections in Missouri, and because of the coronavirus, there may be a record number of people voting without even showing up to the polls.
The municipal elections are on June 2, the rescheduled date from April.
St. Louis County, which has the largest number of registered voters in the region, had 76,000 people apply for absentee voting, the most ever for any election.
Missouri does not have early voting. Instead, absentee voting allows people who meet a certain criteria to cast their ballot by mail or to drop it off at their polling location.
People who plan to vote in person on election day should expect changes.
In St. Louis County, polling locations have been consolidated for the June 2nd election from 400 down to 160.
Polling places will have social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, and poll workers will wear face shields.
Election officials believe the combination of all these changes will keep people safe.
“For this municipal election, it is very possible that more people could vote by absentee ballot than at a polling place on election day, so that’s pretty remarkable for a municipal election," said Democratic Board of Elections Director Eric Fey.
Those who had their polling place changed for the local election should have received a green card in the mail showing their new polling place.
Wednesday was the last day to apply for a mailed absentee ballot, but voters can still go to the St. Louis County Board of Elections office in St. Ann to vote absentee in person.
