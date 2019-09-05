SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There is a heightened police presence at Whiteside Middle School in Shiloh following a possible social media threat.
Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said they were alerted by staff at Whiteside School District 115 of the possible threat towards the middle school at 111 Warrior Way. Authorities said the department is working closely with the district to ensure everyone is safe.
At this time, there is a school and criminal investigation ongoing. Police said the threat is being taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.
As a precautionary measure, there will be a heightened police presence at the school.
The police department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 618-632-9047.
