ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A person who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting where the mask mandate was overturned has reported a preliminary positive COVID-19 test, multiple sources told News 4.
Hundreds of people attended Tuesday's meeting, most to protest a mask mandate that was put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Most were not wearing masks.
Sources tell News 4 that city health officials will be putting out an advisory soon. It is unknown at this time how meeting attendees would be impacted, but it is possible they could be asked to quarantine or be tested for COVID-19.
A source says an investigation is ongoing to confirm the positive test and to notify anyone who was a close contact.
This is a developing story. News 4 will have updates as they come in.
