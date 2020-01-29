CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A merger is being discussed between to cities in the Metro East.
Mayors for the cities of Alorton and Centreville said combining is being considered and they both would support it.
They cite a lack of tax revenue and funding from the state.
"I would think it would be a great idea, but it is definitely a mixed bag. When you look at a small fish in a small pond, you grow to be only so big. But, once you move into a larger pond, the ideas and possibilities are infinite," Darnell Ross said.
A town hall is scheduled for next month to discuss the merger.
Voters are expected to weigh-in on the March ballot.
