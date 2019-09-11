ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase following a possible abduction in South County.
The victim’s brother told News 4 the incident began when his brother met up with another man after talking on Facebook. The suspect then reportedly intimidated the victim and started driving. According the brother, the victim texted family who contacted police.
Police said they attempted to pull over the car on Tesson Ferry, but it took off. The pursuit eventually ended in a crash at Interstate 270 and Gravois around 2 a.m.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
