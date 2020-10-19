CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100 students and seven staff members are in quarantine in the R-2 School District in Crawford County.
The measures come after a teacher at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19.
According to superintendent Jonathon Earnhart, the teacher was notified they tested positive Friday afternoon. The district would not say what subject the teacher instructs, but confirmed they teach students in multiple grade levels.
The quarantine affects 92 of the 438 students at the school, and with seven teachers also quarantining out of caution, Earnhart said he considered closing the school but was able to find enough substitute teachers.
The superintendent also praised the students for their discipline in wearing masks and practicing social distancing. So far, he said, no student who tested positive was exposed at school, and none of those who tested positive spread the virus to anyone else at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.