ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the coronavirus pandemic, we've all heard messages to 'stay positive.' The encouraging message has popped up on signs along the highway and outside businesses and on our social media.
“It is counterproductive," said Richelle Moore, a counselor with Restore Counseling and Wellness Services. "What it does is it says that there is something wrong with not being positive.”
She said she sometimes discusses with her clients the topic of 'toxic positivity,' which includes portraying yourself as happy no matter what.
“We understand wanting to keep people on the side of positivity but the reality is that not everyday do we wake up happy," said Moore.
Moore said it's very important to give yourself permission to process all your emotions.
“I think you should feel and have emotions because if you bottle them up it’s just gonna make everything worse," said St. Louis resident Christina Jimenez.
Jimenez was among several people News 4 spoke with who enjoys seeing and hearing the words of encouragement, but believe it's also important to be able to talk about negative emotions.
"When you just put an overly positive, toxic positive spin on everything it distorts reality," said St. Louis resident Charles Dawson. “It can be very suffocating when everyone is trying to have a discussion about the negative things and someone is in the corner just like 'oh good vibes.'"
Moore said it's important to find someone or a group of people you trust and can open up to when you are feeling upset. She also stressed the importance of reaching out for help if you need it.
“You want to send a positive message, right, however, the reader of the message I want to understand even if you’re not having the best moment, it doesn’t mean you’re not a positive person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.