ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday's Cardinals game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after two positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals organization. MLB has announced the game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Sunday.
Saturday's game is currently expected to be played as scheduled, with Sunday likely representing the first example of the new 7-inning doubleheader system that has been approved for this season by MLB and the MLBPA starting August 1.
MLB said in a release that "the rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."
MLB: "Today’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled...The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols…" pic.twitter.com/MtBHucLsZn— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 31, 2020
Per MLB's protocols, the identities of the positive tests cannot be revealed publicly by the league without permission from the individuals. The Cardinals organization confirmed the positive results were from two players, with one report suggesting both are pitchers.
The tests were conducted on Wednesday prior to the game against the Twins in Minneapolis, according to the team.
Following the positive test results, all of the team's players and staff were ordered to self-isolate in their Milwaukee hotel rooms until further notice. In addition, the entire traveling party is undergoing rapid testing and contract tracing has been implemented.
This week, multiple games have been postponed across baseball.
MLB postponements this week:Phillies: 7 gamesMarlins: 7 games*Yankees: 4 games*Orioles: 4 gamesBlue Jays: 3 gamesNationals: 3 gamesCardinals: 1 gameBrewers: 1 game(*Yankees and Orioles remained in action by playing two games vs. each other.)— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 31, 2020
Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff tested positive for coronavirus days after the team played the Miami Marlins, whose season is on hold due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the MLB team.
The positive tests come after the Phillies played three games against the Marlins from Friday to Sunday to open their seasons. The teams decided to play Sunday's game even after several Marlins players had tested positive for coronavirus.
