CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in the Lake of the Ozarks have confirmed a person who was COVID-19 positive was at several crowded bars over Memorial Day weekend, including those captured on videos that circled the internet.
The patient, who is from Boone County, arrived in Camden County (Lake of the Ozarks) on Saturday and developed the illness on Sunday, "so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” according to Camden County Health Department officials.
The information was released publicly in an effort to “inform mass numbers of unknown people” about their exposure to the virus.
Health officials have put together a timeline of the patient’s weekend:
Saturday May 23
Backwater Jacks 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool 5:40 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday May 24
Buffalo Wild Wings 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Shady Gators 2:30 p.m. until - 6:30-7 p.m.
Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.
Anyone who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste or smell.
If you develop symptoms, please contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known.
