ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heads up, drivers!
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, MoDOT will close all but one westbound lane of Interstate 44 between Lindbergh, past I-270. In addition, crews will close the ramps between northbound I-270 and westbound I-44 to north Outer Road/Soccer Park.
All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday.
