ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Portions of two St. Louis interstates will be closed this upcoming weekend.
MoDOT crews will close Interstate 64 between Interstate 44/55 and Grand to set girders for the Ewing Bridge and the new 22nd bridge over the interstate. Ramps in both directions of Interstate 64 between Grand and Interstate 44 will start closing at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The closed ramps include those from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. At 7 p.m., crews will start closing lanes in both directions of Interstate 64, with all lanes being closed by 8 p.m.
In addition, westbound Interstate 44 will be closed at Interstate 270 to replace a girder removed during the July 16-19 work on the Interstate 270 bridge over westbound Interstate 44. All lanes of the interstate and ramps from northbound Interstate 270 to westbound Interstate 44 and westbound Route 366 to westbound Interstate 44 will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday.
Detours will direct drivers around both of the weekend closures. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
