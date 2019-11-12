MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Route 364 at Bennington Place were closed for about an hour Tuesday morning.
The police department said they were closing the lanes just before 9:30 a.m. until MoDOT could respond and treat the roadway. All lanes re-opened just before 10:30 a.m.
We are CLOSING westbound 364 at Bennington Place until MODOT can respond to treat the roadway.MoDOT - St. LouisFox2NowKMOVKSDK-TV (St Louis) pic.twitter.com/Krb41NmM2d— Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) November 12, 2019
Shortly before announcing the road closure, police announced there had been multiple crashes in the area.
Police are urging drivers to be careful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.