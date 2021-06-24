TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A portion of westbound Interstate 70 will be closed for 21 days starting Friday.
The lanes will be completely closed to traffic between the westbound Interstate 70/270 split and the merge with southbound Interstate 55 starting at 6 p.m. June 25. During the closure, crews will make pavement repairs.
While the roadway is closed, the Illinois Department of Transportation advises drivers to detour by traveling from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound IL 4 to westbound IL 143 to southbound Interstate 55 to southbound Interstate 55/70. The path from westbound Interstate 70 to westbound Interstate 270 will stay open.
The repairs are expected to be completed by July 23.
